* North American auto production seen rising 15 pct in 2012
* BMO lifts Q3 estimates for big Canada auto parts suppliers
* Diversification to new markets seen key to future
By Susan Taylor
TORONTO, June 24 Canada's big auto parts
suppliers are on the road to recovery as pent-up demand powers
growing sales of new vehicles in North America, a trend expected
to gather speed gradually through the remainder of the decade.
Still, challenges linger for the companies that make
everything from car seats to chassis, and analysts say they must
look beyond rebounding domestic markets if they are to continue
to grow.
"What's really going to be key is how they are positioned in
the emerging markets, because that's where the growth is going
to come from," Scotiabank economist Carlos Gomes said.
Setting strategy to tap new markets is a turnaround from the
grim conditions of 2009, when an auto industry on the verge of
collapse was salvaged by multibillion-dollar bailouts by
Canadian and U.S. taxpayers.
Back then, General Motors Co and Chrysler
looked like they were headed for the scrap heap, with the
potential to take suppliers with them.
But the industry pulled back from the brink, staging a
slow-but-steady comeback that has helped lift Canada's biggest
listed parts suppliers: Magna International Inc, Linamar
Corp and Martinrea International Inc.
Magna shares have more than tripled in value from the dog
days of early 2009, but remain about 15 p ercent below prices in
the robust period of late 2007.
Likewise, Linamar stock has roared back from a C$2 low point
in early 2009 to C$20.37 on Friday, but still lags an October
2007 price of C$26.48.
Some industry analysts say auto parts suppliers' shares may
be poised for further gains as consumers look to replace growing
numbers of worn-out clunkers.
"The demand picture is pretty solid right now. Certainly
we've seen significant recovery from the big downturn of 2009,"
said Steve Rodgers, president of the Toronto-based Automotive
Parts Manufacturers' Association.
Stronger-than-expected production schedules from GM, Ford
Motor Co and Chrysler, the so-called Detroit Three,
prompted BMO Capital Markets analyst Peter Sklar to nudge higher
his earnings estimates for Magna, Linamar, Martinrea, and
smaller players Exco Technologies and Wescast
Industries Inc.
Industry trade journal Ward's Automotive sees third-quarter
output from the Detroit Three rising 9 percent from the same
period last year, well above Sklar's 2 percent growth estimate.
The beefier forecast is significant because "Detroit Three
vehicle manufacturers are the primary customers for the Canadian
auto parts suppliers in North America," Sklar said in a note.
CARS 'WEARING OUT'
A host of factors underpin production increases, said
Morningstar analyst Richard Hilgert.
"There's a lot of pent-up demand out there," he said
"You've got used car prices that remain high, which makes new
cars still look attractive, the number of drivers' licences
continues to grow and...the number of miles driven continues to
do well, meaning that cars are wearing out."
Improved economic conditions and aging vehicles, now a
record 10.8 years old on average, are also boosting sales.
Morningstar estimates North American light vehicle sales at
16.4 million to 16.8 million for 2012, a figure that grows to 19
million vehicles in the latter half of the decade.
Scotiabank's Gomes sees North American vehicle production up
15 percent in 2012 to 15.3 million units.
"The point that's important is for full-year 2012, you'll
see vehicle production in North America in excess of 15 million
units for the first time since 2007," Gomes said. "We're
positive in terms of the outlook for the next several years,
provided we don't have something that knocks the economy down
again."
While markets and policymakers are focused on Europe's debt
crisis, the region's problems are not seen having a major impact
on Canadian auto part suppliers, Sklar said.
Western European vehicle production, down 7 percent in the
first quarter over last year, is expected to continue declining
in 2012. The impact on Magna and Martinrea may be softened by a
European customer base that includes companies with strong
exports, he said.
CHALLENGES LINGER
Europe aside, other issues are hampering growth.
"What's holding us back is that the U.S. housing bubble
hasn't really completely worked its way through the system,"
Hilgert said. "Consumers no longer have the home equity piggy
bank to draw on for large ticket purchases."
Stubbornly high U.S. unemployment is another key hurdle,
along with poorly performing stock markets that have hurt
pension fund performance and encourage an aging population to
save for retirement, rather than spend.
But it may be Canada's reliance on the big U.S. market that
poses the biggest threat to prosperity.
In a recent report, Gomes wrote that Canada's auto parts
manufacturers have fallen from the ranks of global top 10
exporters because they have not found a way to tap into the
rapid growth in low-cost markets in Asia and Latin America.
The United States takes 57 percent of all parts shipped from
Canadian plants, but the U.S. share of global vehicle assembly
has slipped to 10 percent from about 25 percent in the
mid-1990s, the report said.
"Canadian automotive suppliers are waking up to this," said
Rodgers. "(But) we need to pay more attention."