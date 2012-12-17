* Big catalyst for RIM remains the launch of its BB10 line
* Investors will seek clues, new details on BlackBerry 10
* Cash pile, subscriber numbers to draw attention
* Downtrodden share price has doubled since Sept. 24
By Euan Rocha and Allison Martell
TORONTO, Dec 16 The surprising rally in Research
In Motion stock from its September depths shows no signs of
waning ahead of next month's crucial launch of the company's
BlackBerry 10 smartphones, and the stock could ring up more
gains if RIM delivers on a handful of telling metrics in its
quarterly report on Thursday.
At this stage, profit and revenue won't matter much for RIM
. The company will likely report a third
straight quarterly loss, reflecting declining monthly service
fees, ebbing device sales and other problems.
What investors want to see are indications of momentum as
the BB10 launch on Jan. 30 approaches. The new line is probably
the company's last hope of reclaiming market share lost to
Apple's iPhone and devices powered by Google's
Android operating system.
"The biggest catalyst for the stock by far is a successful
BlackBerry 10 launch," said Morningstar analyst Brian Colello.
"The entire investment thesis hinges on BlackBerry 10 ... so
that is the key focus right now."
With focus on the launch, cash on hand will indicate whether
the Waterloo, Ontario-based company has the funds it needs to
market its new line effectively.
"I want to see the cash balances retained so that they have
lots of availability to support the launch of BB10 in January
and February," said National Bank analyst Kris Thompson.
"They are going to need money to build their inventory and
to promote the new product on a global launch. It's going to
cost hundreds of millions of dollars, so it is pretty important
that they maintain that cash balance."
Despite a massive loss in the last quarter, RIM added $100
million to reserves as it slashed costs and cashed in on money
it was owed, bringing the total to $2.3 billion.
As a second point of interest, investors will size up any
charges RIM books in its fiscal third quarter for layoffs and
other aspects of its painful restructuring.
"If it is $100 million or $200 million to finish off the
restructuring, I think people probably would be OK with that,"
said CIBC World Markets analyst Todd Coupland, who has a "sector
outperformer" rating on RIM's stock. "Anything beyond that
probably is going to be cause for some concern."
Metrics such as service revenue, shipments and subscriber
numbers will likely merit attention as well.
The company bucked analysts' expectations last quarter and
expanded its subscriber base to 80 million as gains in emerging
markets partly offset defections in North America.
"The biggest number is the number of BlackBerry subscribers
that they are able to still hold on to during the transition,"
said Morningstar's Colello. "Investors would like to see that
customers are not heading for the exits right before this
transition."
GREAT EXPECTATIONS
Although RIM's stock is well below the heady highs of 2008,
the share price has doubled since Sept. 24, fueled by positive
feedback on BB10 from developers and telecom carriers, along
with a slew of analyst rating and share-price target upgrades.
Even such long-time RIM bears as Eric Jackson, the founder
of Ironfire Capital, believe the recent momentum in the stock is
unlikely to dissipate in a hurry.
Shares of RIM, hovering just above $6 in late September,
closed on Friday at $14.04 on the Nasdaq.
"If they can actually ship a somewhat decent number of units
and increase that subscriber base and keep their cash balance
near flat quarter over quarter, the stock's going to, I would
say, pop even more," said National Bank's Thompson, who has an
"outperform" rating on RIM's shares and a $15 price target.
Analysts also hope to learn more about the BB10 devices.
Pictures, video and specifications have leaked in recent weeks,
but investors hope RIM offers up more juicy details during its
quarterly conference call after the results are released.
Thompson wants to know when shipments are going to be
commercially available, pointing out that Jan. 30 is only the
date for the global unveiling. He is also eager to find out when
RIM will start selling a device with a traditional keyboard, as
the initial model rolled-out will be a touchscreen only.
"All we know is it's 'shortly after' the virtual keyboard,
but I am not really sure the dictionary defines what 'shortly'
is, so we want to have some concrete timelines," he said.