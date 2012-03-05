* Global growth issues seen weighing on resource stocks
* Analysts say safe haven banks, gold also drag on TSX
* Wall Street benefiting from some encouraging data
* TSX beat S&P 500 from 2001-2010
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, March 4 After beating Wall Street
in the previous decade, Canadian stocks look set to lag for the
second straight year in 2012, as relentless headwinds overseas
drag on the Toronto Stock Exchange's hefty resource sector.
Canada's famously conservative banks and other financial
stocks, which account for about a third of the market, could
also be a liability, with some forecasting a bigger rise in U.S.
banks on the back of an improving economy there.
While the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
has so far beaten market expectations for 2012 -
nearing 12,800 points last month - it is still nearly 12 percent
below its 2011 high around 14,300.
By contrast, the S&P 500 has reached its highest
levels since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, and there
is talk of further gains.
George Vasic, equity strategist and chief economist for UBS
Securities Canada, said Toronto's three biggest obstacles could
be its safe-haven gold stocks, banks that will not do as well in
a run-up as their U.S. counterparts and energy prices that are
already high.
"You have probably half the TSX right there not in the best
shape," he said.
The S&P 500 has outperformed the TSX by 15 percentage points
since the beginning of 2010 to the end of February 2012, and
more than double that since the market rebound in March 2009.
Before then, a surge in commodities - and the Canadian
dollar - saw the TSX take a dramatic lead for much of the
previous 10 years.
"What drives the TSX is ultimately the outlook for global
growth. And when you have so many concerns like we did from
August of last year that's going to take its toll," said Elvis
Picardo, vice-president of research at Global Securities in
Vancouver.
"As those concerns subside we should be in a position to
catch up ."
The S&P 500, the main barometer for U.S. equities, has
benefited from signs the hard hit U.S. economy is picking up.
The index is also helped by its wider exposure to the
technology, healthcare and consumer-focused sectors.
By contrast, energy, mining and other resource companies
make up about half the value of the TSX composite, with major
names including Suncor Energy Inc, Barrick Gold Corp
, Potash Corp and Teck Resources Ltd.
Mining stocks like Potash and Teck are especially vulnerable
to worries about economic slowdowns in Europe and Asia, and
geo-political turmoil in the Middle East.
William Horton, chief investment officer at MD Physician
Services, which manages more than C$21 billion ($21.2
billion) in assets, is currently underweight Canadian
stocks versus U.S. and international equities, a reversal of the
investment firm's usual strategy.
He said that, in time, Canadian resource companies will
benefit from the stronger growth expected in emerging economies
compared with developed markets. But for now, investors are more
focused on policymakers' efforts to contain Europe's debt
crisis.
"Is Canada positioned to link to this two-speed economy?
The answer is, long term, absolutely. But short-term, investors
are less certain about whether this two-speed global growth
construct is going to play out," Horton said.
Not all investors think Toronto's Bay Street will lag Wall
Street in 2012. Some say technical analysis, the study of chart
movements, suggests the Canadian index will perform well this
year and next.
"Because of our heavy exposure to commodities, stocks have
been correcting significantly," said Sid Mokhtari, market
technician and director of institutional equity research at CIBC
World Markets.
"But they have established a low and they are slowly
establishing positive trend structures ... if that's the case,
then Canada is going to be able to do well."
The U.S. election will also provide important direction,
Mokhtari said. He said a study of the market's performance
during election years since 1952 shows that Canadian equities
should perform as well as U.S. stocks in 2012 and outperform
them next year.