* Analysts see upside in discounted grocery-chain shares
* Threat from U.S. retailers weighs on valuations
* Food retail earnings seen slowing, still growing
* Grocers seen fighting Wal-Mart, Target with discount units
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, July 8 Canadian investors looking for
bargains should check out their local grocery stores, whose
stocks are trading at an attractive discount due to a looming
expansion in Canada by Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target
Corp.
Industry watchers and fund managers say Loblaw Cos Ltd
, Metro Inc and Empire Co Ltd - the
three biggest publicly traded grocery chains - are undervalued,
despite an expected loss of market share to the two big
U.S.-based discounters.
Analysts have cut their price targets on the stocks, but
still expect them to deliver solid gains on earnings. They note
the Canadian retailers still boast popular brands, enviable
locations and other advantages.
"The risks of growing square footage by Wal-Mart and ...
Target offering more food items is a concern," said Barry
Schwartz, portfolio manager at Baskin Financial Services.
"However, I think it's been priced in the valuations of some of
these companies, and I think some of those fears are overblown."
Indeed, investors appear to have already "baked in" much of
the threat from far larger U.S. competitors such as Wal-Mart,
which has stepped up the rollout of Canadian supercenters
offering a full selection of grocery items, in advance of
Target's entry into the Canadian market next spring.
Costco Wholesale Corp also plans to expand Canadian
operations.
GROCERY STOCKS CHEAPEST IN SECTOR
Canada's grocery landscape is still dominated by the three
domestic chains. Loblaw has around 36 percent of the market,
followed by Empire's Sobeys at 18 percent and Metro at 13
percent, according to a BMO Capital Markets report in March.
Wal-Mart is estimated to have just 6 percent of the market,
and Costco about 7 percent.
Analysts say the three Canadian grocers have competitive
advantages that tend to be overlooked.
They've kept a strong foothold in desirable urban locations,
acquired smaller ethnic grocers, cut prices, launched new
products and improved efficiency. They also have plenty of cash
to buy back shares and raise dividends.
BMO Capital Markets analyst Peter Sklar and associate
analyst Emily Foo lowered their share-price targets on Empire
and Metro in late June, warning that grocery square footage is
set to grow by 2.5 percent to 3 percent over the next few years
versus population growth of 1 percent.
They left Loblaw unchanged, but lowered their share price
target for food producer and distributor George Weston,
Loblaw's parent.
Although mostly lower, BMO's targets still represent
increases of around 3 to 6 percent in the grocery chains' share
prices in a year's time, compared with their levels on Friday.
"We still see them having some growth," Sklar said in an
interview. "But we think the growth will be less than it would
have been otherwise."
Analysts and fund managers also point to the modest
valuations of the stocks. For example, Loblaw trades at about 12
times 12-month forward earnings per share and Empire trades at
less than 10 times, according to Thomson Reuters data. Metro
trades a bit higher, at close to 14 times.
By comparison, the Toronto Stock Exchange's consumer staples
group, which includes grocers, trades at around 16 times forward
earnings and the S&P/TSX benchmark index trades at about 13
times.
DEFENSIVE NATURE APPEALS
The traditionally defensive nature of grocery stocks also
appeals to investors given global economic problems. Consumer
staple shares historically outperform more cyclical sectors such
as energy and mining companies during tough times.
"We like that space particularly in this environment right
now where there is a tremendous amount of uncertainty," said
Craig Fehr, Canadian market strategist at Edward Jones in St.
Louis, Missouri.
With Europe's debt crisis raging, consumer staples have been
one of the best performing sectors on the Toronto Stock
Exchange, rising around 9 percent year to date. Energy stocks
have fallen around 13 percent and the benchmark index is off
around 3 percent.
Izabel Flis, a research analyst at Bissett Investment
Management in Calgary, noted that while earnings growth could
certainly slow, "people have got to eat".
Among the Canadian grocers, Flis likes Metro in particular,
partly due to its strong exposure in Quebec, where Wal-Mart's
supercenter rollouts have been slower than in Ontario and other
provinces. Quebecers are also perceived to have a higher-end
approach to food, which could pose a challenge to Wal-Mart.
Sobeys, with more suburban locations than the two others, is
seen as the most vulnerable to the U.S. invasion. But its parent
company, Empire, will benefit from a deal to supply Target with
groceries.
Flis also sees Canadian grocery chains defending market
share by adding more discount-format stores, such as Metro's
Food Basics, Loblaw's No Frills, and Sobeys' Freshco.
She said Wal-Mart, which has already converted half of its
stores to supercenters, hasn't priced itself that much lower
than the discount banners of the incumbents, and hasn't yet
tried to undercut the rest of the market as it did in the United
States.