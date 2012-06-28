OTTAWA, June 28 The head of Canada's antitrust
watchdog announced her resignation on Thursday, two years before
her term ends and at a time when her office is reviewing some
key mergers, including a bid to buy the operator of the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
Melanie Aitken, head of the Competition Bureau, will step
down on Sept. 21, her office said. Her five-year term began in
August 2009.
The bureau is still studying a bid by a consortium of
Canadian banks, called Maple Group, for stock exchange operator
TMX Group Inc but has said its concerns may be allayed by
the Ontario securities regulator's rules for allowing the deal
to go ahead.