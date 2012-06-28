* Watchdog offers no reason for early exit by Melanie Aitken
* Deals under review include TMX-Maple, Viterra asset sales
* In job since 2009, Aitken says she accomplished her goals
OTTAWA, June 28 The head of Canada's antitrust
watchdog will quit two years before her term ends, a surprise
move announced on Thursday as her office re views a C$3.8 billion
($3.7 billion) bid to buy the operator of the Toronto Stock
Exchange, among other deals.
Melanie Aitken, head of the Competition Bureau, will step
down on Sept. 21, her office said in a statement. She joined the
bureau in 2005 and took on the top job there in August 2009 for
a five-year term.
The Bureau declined to comment on the reason for her
decision. Aitken said in the statement that she and her staff
had accomplished their goal of enhancing enforcement at the
Bureau.
"Her many contributions to the Competition Bureau over the
last seven years have made a lasting impression, " said Industry
Minister Christian Paradis.
The Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency charged
with reviewing major business deals to assure fair competition
in the marketplace. It has the power to challenge proposed
acquisitions and refer them to a special competition tribunal or
negotiate conditions with the companies involved in the deal.
The bureau is still studying a bid by a consortium of
Canadian banks, called Maple Group, to buy stock exchange
operator TMX Group Inc. It has said rules under which the
Ontario securities regulator said it would allow the deal to
proceed would allay its concerns if accepted.
The bureau is also looking a proposal by Glencore
International Plc to sell some of the assets owned by
Canadian grain handler Viterra - which Glencore aims to
acquire - to two other Canadian companies, Agrium and
Richardson International Ltd. [ID: nL1E8HDIYV]
Bell Canada's parent BCE Inc also needs clearance
from the watchdog on its purchase of Astral Media Inc
in a C$3 billion deal.
The bureau is currently seeking to address competition
concerns in the airline, telecommunications and credit card
industries, according to the statement.