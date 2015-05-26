A Muslim boy carries a basket of corn as he walks over corn kept for drying, outside a mosque, at Mathwar village, 36 km (22 miles) northwest of Jammu November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

WINNIPEG, Manitoba The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said on Tuesday it has started to detain imports from India of corn for feeding livestock to allow for testing of aflatoxins.

The move is intended to prevent contamination of livestock feed after high levels of aflatoxin were detected in organic feed corn from India, the CFIA said.

Aflatoxins are chemicals produced by certain mould fungi that can kill livestock and are considered carcinogenic for animals and humans, according to Iowa State University.

India was the sixth-largest corn exporter in the world in 2013/14, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Peter Galloway)