June 1 The following is a list of earnings reporting dates for some major companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Previous earnings per share figures may vary due to restated earnings, or stock splits, or consolidations. EPS estimates, if available, courtesy of Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. DATE EDT COMPANY NAME PERIOD SYMBOL No. of EPS YR AGO Estimates Estimates 5-Jun AMC Major Drilling Q4 6 C$0.40 C$0.13 5-Jun AMC Nordion Inc Q2 - ----- US$0.11 5-Jun DBH Saputo Inc Q4 6 C$0.63 C$0.49 6-Jun AMC Harry Winston Q1 5 US$0.20 US$0.04 6-Jun DBH Laurentian Bank Q2 10 C$1.19 C$1.13 7-Jun BMO Cdn Western Bank Q2 9 C$0.55 C$0.53 7-Jun BMO Lululemon Q1 5 US$0.30 US$0.46 7-Jun DBH Transcontinental Q2 6 C$0.48 C$0.49 12-Jun BMO Viterra Inc Q2 8 C$0.11 C$0.17 13-Jun BMO Dollarama Inc Q1 7 C$0.50 C$0.40 13-Jun BMO Patheon Inc Q2 -- ------ -US$0.09 14-Jun BMO Transat AT Q2 3 -C$0.01 -C$0.02 All times are listed in Eastern Standard Time. BMO - 'Before Canadian Market Opens' 0930 AMC - 'After Canadian Market Close' 1600 DBH - 'During Canadian business hours' or blank if not known. Figures in - indicate a loss per share.