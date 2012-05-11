May 11 The following is a list of earnings reporting dates for some major companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Previous earnings per share figures may vary due to restated earnings, or stock splits, or consolidations. EPS estimates, if available, courtesy of Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. DATE EDT COMPANY NAME PERIOD SYMBOL No. of EPS YR AGO Estimates Estimates 14-May DBH Power Financial Q1 6 C$0.58 C$0.52 14-May BMO Silver Wheaton Q1 8 US$0.44 US$0.34 15-May AMC Boardwalk REIT Q1 - - C$0.54 15-May AMC Centerra Gold Q1 8 US$0.03 US$0.58 15-May DBH Power Corp Q1 6 C$0.54 C$0.47 16-May BMO Sears Cda Q1 - - -C$0.47 23-May BMO Bank of Montreal Q2 14 C$1.36 C$1.34 23-May BMO CAE Q4 15 C$0.19 C$0.15 24-May Bmo Royal Bank Q2 13 C$1.16 C$1.00 24-May BMO TD Bank Q2 13 C$1.78 C$1.46 29-May BMO Scotiabank Q2 12 C$1.15 C$1.36 29-May AMC Indigo Books Q4 - ------ -C$0.47 31-May BMO CIBC Q2 14 C$1.89 C$1.73 31-May BMO National Bank Q2 13 C$1.84 C$1.69 All times are listed in Eastern Standard Time. BMO - 'Before Canadian Market Opens' 0930 AMC - 'After Canadian Market Close' 1600 DBH - 'During Canadian business hours' or blank if not known. Figures in - indicate a loss per share.