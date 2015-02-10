* Judges expected to make strong defense of rights charter
* Conservative prime minister agenda clashes with court
* Security and citizenship bills could come under scrutiny
By Euan Rocha and Leah Schnurr
TORONTO/OTTAWA, Feb 10 A landmark decision to
overturn a ban on physician-assisted suicide by Canada's top
court shows it could take a tough stance on federal government
legislation, including security and citizenship bills, that
challenge the boundaries of the country's rights-based
constitution.
Academics and lawyers said that even though right-leaning
Prime Minister Stephen Harper has appointed 7 of its 9 justices
since he became prime minister in 2006, the Supreme Court is
proving to be a stern defender of the Canadian Charter of Rights
and Freedoms that took force in 1982.
"The perception that the current government is pushing
rights-diminishing legislation through without apparent regard
to the Charter may well be effectively forcing the Court to be
more liberal, more activist, and more protectionist," said Jamie
Cameron, a professor at the Osgoode Hall Law School in Toronto.
The Supreme Court last week voted 9-0 to overturn a ban on
physician-assisted suicide - a position not supported by
Harper's Conservative government. Parliament has a year to
implement a regulatory framework. Or it can do nothing and allow
the court ruling to come into effect in 12 months' time.
It was the latest in a series of defeats for the government.
Last year, the court blocked Harper's plans to introduce
elections to the Senate and term limits for senators. In 2013,
it struck down Canada's restrictions on adult prostitution over
the government's objections. Both decisions were unanimous.
While Harper has appointed judges who have a record of being
more restrained and less activist, how an individual judge will
be affected by the evidence and arguments in a case is
unpredictable, noted Carissima Mathen, an associate professor of
law at the University of Ottawa.
"It is a cautionary tale for any prime minister who thinks
that they can insert certain factors to shift the way the court
works," she said.
"The charter provides a framework for argument, it provides
a benchmark and now, 30 years on, it provides a whole body of
case law such that if the court wanted to go in a radically
different direction, it would have to explain itself," Mathen
said.
Ironically, the charter was brought into being by former
Liberal Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, whose son Justin is set
to face Harper in an election likely to be held in October.
Pierre Trudeau fought to include the charter when he
repatriated the Canadian constitution from Britain in 1982. The
addition brought Canada more in line with the United States,
where the Bill of Rights also offers constitutional protections
to citizens.
Harper's party, which includes social conservatives who
deride what they say is the court's "judicial activism", has
pursued a tough-on-crime agenda.
Appointments to Canada's Supreme Court have been less
politicized than in the United States, where potential judges
have every aspect of their record, character and life
scrutinized, said Philip Slayton, a retired lawyer and author of
a book on Canada's top court.
"We know nothing about these people (in Canada). I call them
mystery judges because they're appointed, therefore we shouldn't
be surprised when they do things that we wouldn't expect,"
Slayton said.
MORE CHALLENGES COMING
While no near-term Supreme Court rulings are expected on
watershed issues such as abortion or gay marriage - both legal
in Canada - some recent legislation pushed through by Harper is
expected to be challenged in the courts.
Last year, the Canadian Association of Refugee Lawyers said
it is challenging changes to the Citizenship Act, which would
allow the federal government to strip citizenship from a dual
citizen convicted either in Canada or abroad of criminal
offences such as treason and espionage.
Earlier this year, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association
said new anti-terrorism legislation may threaten free speech by
criminalizing anyone 'advocating' terrorism. The CCLA said the
wording is overly broad and may be triggered even when the
speaker has no intention of supporting an act of terrorism.
Toronto lawyer Rocco Galati said he sees both these new laws
eventually being challenged at the Supreme Court.
"There are a lot of non-violent acts that are caught by the
definition of terrorism," he said.
Galati made headlines and history when he challenged
Harper's appointment of Justice Marc Nadon to the Supreme Court,
arguing he did not meet the specific criteria for judges
appointed from the province of Quebec.
Supreme Court appointees from Quebec must be either judges
of Quebec's provincial courts or lawyers with at least 10 years
standing with the Quebec Bar Association. Nadon was a federal
court judge.
The case went all the way up to the top court itself, which
quashed the appointment early last year, handing Harper another
stinging defeat.
(Additional reporting by Mike De Souza in Ottawa; Editing by
Jeffrey Hodgson and Grant McCool)