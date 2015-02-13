OTTAWA Feb 13 Canada's top court has struck
down provisions of the country's anti-money laundering and
terrorist financing law that target lawyers.
In a unanimous decision on Friday, the Supreme Court of
Canada ruled that the legislation should not force lawyers to
collect and turn over suspicious financial information about
their clients.
Other provisions of the anti-money laundering and terrorist
financing legislation remain in force.
Lawyers became subject to the legislation in 2001, when they
were first required to report any suspicious financial activity
involving their clients to the Financial Transactions and
Reports Analysis Centre of Canada.
Although the legislation could have imposed criminal charges
for non-compliance, the government never enforced the provisions
against lawyers following a constitutional challenge launched by
a national federation of law societies in Canada, which argued
that the provisions would turn lawyers into "state agents."
The court concluded that targeting lawyers would violate a
principle of fundamental justice by undermining the lawyer's
duty of commitment to his or her client's cause.
"The regime authorizes sweeping law office searches which
inherently risk breaching solicitor-client privilege," wrote
Justice Thomas Cromwell in the ruling.
(Reporting By Mike De Souza; Editing by Tom Brown)