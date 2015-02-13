(Adds reason for decision in first sentence, adds reaction from
Federation of Law Societies of Canada)
By Mike De Souza
OTTAWA Feb 13 Canada's top court has struck
down provisions of the country's anti-money laundering and
terrorist financing law that target lawyers, on the grounds that
it could breach a lawyer's duty to the client.
In a unanimous decision on Friday, the Supreme Court of
Canada ruled that the legislation should not force lawyers to
collect and turn over suspicious financial information about
their clients.
Other provisions of the anti-money laundering and terrorist
financing legislation remain in force.
Lawyers became subject to the legislation in 2001, when they
were first required to report any suspicious financial activity
involving their clients to the Financial Transactions and
Reports Analysis Centre of Canada.
Although the legislation could have imposed criminal charges
for noncompliance, the government never enforced the provisions
against lawyers following a constitutional challenge launched by
a national federation of law societies in Canada, which argued
that the provisions would turn lawyers into "state agents."
The court concluded that targeting lawyers would violate a
principle of fundamental justice by undermining the lawyer's
duty of commitment to his or her client's cause. The court
decision also criticized provisions of the law that allowed for
warrantless searches of records in a lawyer's office.
"The regime authorizes sweeping law office searches which
inherently risk breaching solicitor-client privilege," wrote
Justice Thomas Cromwell in the decision.
Reacting to the ruling, the Federation of Law Societies of
Canada said that Canadian lawyers still face appropriate
oversight. The president of the federation said that each legal
society has rules restricting suspicious transactions and can
conduct audits while protecting privileged information of
clients.
As an example, he said each legal society prevents lawyers
from receiving a cash payment of C$7,500 ($6,028) or more.
"When there is evidence that a lawyer has been used as a
dupe, there are certainly disciplinary proceedings that result,"
said Thomas Conway, president of the federation, after the court
decision was announced.
($1 = 1.2442 Canadian dollars)
