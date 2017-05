OTTAWA The Supreme Court of Canada on Friday found a Canadian man guilty of sexual assault for poking holes in his condoms before having consensual sex.

Craig Jaret Hutchinson's female partner said she had agreed to sex as long as it was with a condom so that she would not get pregnant.

The country's top court held 7-0 that by poking holes in the condoms and then having sex, he had committed sexual assault.

The complainant, whose name the court has protected, ended up pregnant, though it was not clear from the evidence before the court that this was necessarily because of the tampered condoms.

