BRIEF-GM says March China vehicle sales +16 pct y/y
* March China vehicle sales total 345,448, +16 percent y/y, vs +0.4 pct y/y in Feb
Sept 18 A passenger train collided with a double-decker city bus in Ottawa on Wednesday, Ottawa police said, and a fire official told CTV news that the preliminary estimate is that five people were killed.
* March China vehicle sales total 345,448, +16 percent y/y, vs +0.4 pct y/y in Feb
* Telenor announces pricing of its offering of 70 million Veon common shares and ADSS (former Vimpelcom)
SINGAPORE/CHIBA, April 7 Asian spot LNG prices edged higher this week, albeit from low levels, as tight production supported a market undergoing fundamental changes amid a surge in new sellers and buyers.