BRIEF-Telenor sells 4 pct of Veon shares for $259 mln
* Telenor announces pricing of its offering of 70 million Veon common shares and ADSS (former Vimpelcom)
OTTAWA, Sept 18 Ottawa emergency officials said six people were killed on Wednesday when a passenger train collided with a double-decker city bus and derailed on the outskirts of Canada's capital city.
Anthony DiMonte, chief of the Ottawa Paramedic Service, said five bus passengers were declared dead at the scene, and 31 others were taken to hospitals, 11 with critical injuries. One of the injured later died at the hospital.
SINGAPORE/CHIBA, April 7 Asian spot LNG prices edged higher this week, albeit from low levels, as tight production supported a market undergoing fundamental changes amid a surge in new sellers and buyers.
* Markets calm somewhat as US official calls strike a "one-off"