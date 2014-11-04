(Adds opposition politician, analyst comment)
TORONTO Nov 4 Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc
voluntarily agreed to cut the fees they charge to
Canadian retailers for credit transactions, the government said
on Tuesday, adding it now sees no need to regulate fees set by
credit card networks.
The Canadian government said the agreement, which industry
sources last week confirmed was in the works, should result in
lower prices for consumers.
Canadian retailers have long bemoaned the high interchange
fees they pay credit card companies and banks for transactions.
Unlike American Express, which typically negotiates a flat
fee with every merchant, Visa and MasterCard have variable fees
based on the status of their different cards. Small retailers
say this hurts them as they are never sure on whether they are
going to be billed 1 or 3 percent on any given transaction.
Canada's Conservative government pledged earlier this year
to promote lower credit card acceptance costs for merchants. And
Finance Minister Joe Oliver said in September the government
wanted credit card companies and banks to voluntarily agree to a
deal.
On Tuesday Oliver said he welcomed the decision, which will
trim fees to an average effective rate of 1.5 percent for the
next five years, reducing overall fees by about 10 percent.
"As a result of the voluntary proposals, there is no need
for the government to regulate the interchange rates," the
government said, adding that Visa and MasterCard have agreed to
start implementing the reductions no later than April.
The deal was panned by Canada's main opposition party, who
said the move let down consumers or small businesses and noted
that Canada's Competition Tribunal had specifically called on
the government to regulate the fees.
"We can't allow companies to set their own disciplinary
measures," New Democrat parliamentarian Annick Papillon said in
a statement, dubbing the government's decision a "shameful
climb-down."
BANKS MOSTLY UNSCATHED
Although the long anticipated fee reduction is likely to eat
slightly into the bottom line of the Canadian banks, analysts
expect a limited impact.
"We believe potential changes to interchange fees represent
a modest but transitory headwind to the group, with a greater
impact to TD and CIBC, and the least impact to Scotia and Royal
(Bank)," Barclays analyst John Aiken wrote in a note to clients.
Aiken noted there are several ways the banks can mitigate
the impact of the reduction, including by increasing annual fees
on cards and reducing the benefits of loyalty programs.
A spokesman for Royal Bank of Canada said the bank
was still assessing the impact of the changes, but was well
positioned to make any adjustments required.
Shares in Aimia, operator of the Aeroplan loyalty
program, had been weighed down by the prospect of a lower fee
structure. But the stock rose 4.6 percent on Tuesday, suggesting
investors do not see the changes crimping the popular reward
program offered by certain banks on some credit cards.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson and Euan Rocha; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)