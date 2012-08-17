TORONTO Police scouring a Toronto-area river and nearby park for body parts discovered two severed hands on Friday, adding to the grisly finds in an investigation that brings to mind another case of dismemberment in Canada this year.

The discovery of the hands - one right and one left - follows the finding of a severed female head and a foot with painted toenails this week.

All the parts have been found in or along the Credit River in Mississauga, Ontario, a city of 700,000 located just west of Toronto.

Police said there is no reason to believe the case is linked to Luka Magnotta, a porn actor arrested in June after body parts were mailed to schools and political parties, prompting an international manhunt.

He was arrested in Berlin and deported to Canada, charged with killing, dismembering and cannibalizing a Chinese man who was studying in Montreal.

"It's a bizarre case. It's probably something we haven't heard about in Canada until Luka Magnotta showed up in our lives, and now all of a sudden a few months later we have our own case here," police spokesman Pete Brandwood told reporters.

Police suspect the Mississauga body parts are all from the same person, but that cannot be confirmed until tests results are available.

Brandwood said both hands were discovered downstream from the foot, one a short distance away and one considerably farther.

Two hikers found the foot in the river on Wednesday, triggering a police search that uncovered the head on the river bank on Thursday.

