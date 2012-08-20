TORONTO Human body parts found at two sites at opposite ends of Toronto may come from the same female victim, given the "obvious similarities" between the two grisly discoveries, Canadian police said on Monday.

Pete Brandwood, from Peel Regional Police, told a news conference that body parts found in eastern Toronto over the weekend were human and could be from the same victim as a head, two hands and a foot found to the west of the city last week.

"Investigators are convinced that there are obvious similarities between the body parts in our investigation ... and the recovery of those human body parts in Toronto," he said.

The case drew inevitable comparisons to another high-profile incident where body parts were mailed to Canadian schools and political parties. Luka Magnotta, a small-time Canadian porn actor, is charged with killing, dismembering and cannibalizing the victim, a Chinese student living in Montreal.

Police say Magnotta is not linked to the latest discoveries.

They have not yet identified the latest victim.

The first discoveries, including a foot with yellow-painted toenails, were in or along the Credit River in Mississauga, Ontario, a city of 700,000 located just west of Toronto.

The second were found in the east Toronto suburb of Scarborough. Police have not said what body parts were found there.

