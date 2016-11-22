Randall Steven Shepherd puts his hands on the wall to be handcuffed as he arrives in court in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Pittman/Files

TORONTO A Canadian man accused in a failed shopping mall massacre plot in the Atlantic Canadian city of Halifax pleaded guilty on Tuesday but an American woman charged in the case has pleaded not guilty and is expected to face trial next year, a court spokeswoman said.

The two, believed to have met online, were accused of planning a mass murder and suicide at a shopping center. They were arrested at the Halifax airport last February after the woman traveled from Illinois, allegedly to carry out the massacre.

Court spokeswoman Jennifer Stairs said Randall Shepherd, who was 21 when he faced charges last year, appeared before court on Tuesday. The charges to which he pleaded guilty were not immediately clear.

Shepard and American Lindsay Souvannarath, who was 23 when she was charged last year, were accused of conspiracy to commit murder and arson as well as unlawful communication threatening through social media to cause harm or death.

The two were arrested at the Halifax airport after police received a tip about their alleged plans to shoot as many people as possible at the Halifax Shopping Centre on Valentine's Day and then kill themselves.

A third man believed linked to the plot was found dead in a house in Halifax.

(Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; Editing by Bill Trott)