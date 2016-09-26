Five games that swung the title Real Madrid's way
Real Madrid secured their 33rd La Liga crown on Sunday with their 2-0 win at Malaga, finishing three points above Barcelona and ending a five-year spell without a league title.
TORONTO An American player in the Canadian Football League (CFL) was killed in an early morning shooting outside a nightclub in the western city of Calgary, the gaming body said on Sunday.
The CFL identified the player as Mylan Hicks, 23, of the Calgary Stampeders in the province of Alberta.
Local police said officers found a man in his 20s who had been shot at about 2:30 a.m.
"He was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition but has since succumbed to his injuries," the Calgary Police Service said in a statement.
Police told a news conference three people were arrested in relation to the incident.
Born in Detroit, Hicks was a defensive back and had played for Michigan State University, according to the CFL.
(Reporting by Ethan Lou; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Real Madrid secured their 33rd La Liga crown on Sunday with their 2-0 win at Malaga, finishing three points above Barcelona and ending a five-year spell without a league title.
HYDERABAD, India Mumbai Indians were crowned the Indian Premier League (IPL) champions for the third time after Mitchell Johnson delivered a three-wicket final over to help secure their thrilling one-run victory over Rising Pune Supergiant in the final on Sunday.