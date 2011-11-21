The final lesson is that you can impose painful spending
cuts and still win elections. Chretien went on to win two more
back-to-back to form majority governments, a rare feat. He
argued that a responsible Liberal who believes the state has a
role in reducing poverty can only do so by ensuring a
financially healthy government.
Drummond, who later moved to the private sector and is now
an advisor helping the Ontario provincial government slash its
deficit, noted that governments on the right and left in
Saskatchewan, Alberta and Ontario won more voter support after
their own budget cuts in the 1990s.
"Brutal, brutal fiscal restraint, and all won majority
governments right afterward," he said.
(Editing by Janet Guttsman and Martin Howell)