By Rod Nickel
| WINNIPEG, Manitoba
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Dec 9 A Canadian bill that
would give seed companies more control of the crops they develop
should also encourage them to invest in the domestic production
of new grain varieties, Canadian Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz
said on Monday.
But the Agricultural Growth Act, being introduced by the
country's Conservative government, is controversial among some
farm groups, which say farmers will end up paying higher costs
and ceding too much power to the companies.
The bill, if passed, would adopt the 1991 convention of the
International Union for the Protection of New Varieties of
Plants, an intergovernmental organization known by its French
acronym, UPOV. Canada currently abides by a version of the UPOV
plant breeders' rights convention that was drafted in 1978.
Updating Canadian legislation on plant breeders' rights
would allow seed companies to charge royalties based on farmers'
production and hold authority over farmers' storage and cleaning
of seed they plan to reuse, among other changes.
"Our proposed changes will encourage increased
plant-breeding investment here in Canada and encourage foreign
breeders to sell their varieties to our farmers," Ritz said in
Winnipeg. "Farmers will benefit from improved access to
innovative new varieties."
Ritz said the bill, which also includes proposed changes for
fertilizer and animal feed producers, could take effect in
August 2014.
The bill is strongly supported by the Canadian Seed Trade
Association, whose members include BASF SE,
Richardson International Limited, Monsanto Co and
Syngenta AG among others.
But the National Farmers Union (NFU) opposes the bill,
saying seed companies will gain the upper hand on farmers. It
will restrict farmers' ability to save seed from each crop for
replanting and allow seed companies to collect royalties based
on harvests while controlling crops through more stages of the
supply chain, according to the NFU.
"This gives tremendous control of the food system over to a
few rather large seed companies operating throughout the world,"
said Saskatchewan farmer Terry Boehm, past-president of the NFU,
in an interview. "This system is not about facilitating
innovation, it's about creating new tools that can extract more
revenues from farmers."
Ritz said farmers would still be allowed to save seed for
replanting but would have to pay a intellectual property fee or
a royalty to seed companies.
The Grain Growers of Canada, an umbrella group of Canadian
farm organizations, supports the change, saying it is needed to
develop new seed varieties.