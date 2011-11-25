(Repeats to additional subscribers)
* China keen on Canadian crude once logistics in place
* Pipeline to move oil to coast not seen ready until
2017-2018
* Other Asian refiners not equipped to process Canadian oil
By Florence Tan and Judy Hua
SINGAPORE/BEIJING, Nov 25 China is set to
embrace Canada's offer of more crude, heating up competition
with the United States as the world's top two oil consumers
jostle to secure supplies and meet ravenous demand.
Shipments from a politically stable country such as Canada
will be a welcome diversification of supply sources as top
consumers make plans to deal with a supply shock if tensions in
the Middle East escalate and choke off Iranian exports, barely a
year after markets coped with a disruption from Libya.
Canada's plan to ship crude to Asia got a boost after Prime
Minister Stephen Harper said his nation would step up efforts to
supply the region after the United States delayed a decision on
a pipeline supply link.
"A Canadian source could offer a diversity of supply
attractive particularly to North Asia," said John Vautrain,
director at consultancy Purvin & Gertz. "Canada is a stable
country, not subjected to geopolitics, and the crude would be
valued in the market to make it competitive."
Canada's oil sands output is expected to double by the end
of this decade from 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd)
now, according to IHS Cera, close to Libya's exports before a
civil war disrupted output this year.
China is an ideal client for Canada in Asia as it has the
ability to process a wide range of crude and its appetite
continues to grow. The Canadian heavy sour grade, which will be
shipped to Asia, has API gravity of 19-22 degrees and contains
around 3 percent sulphur. Most Asian refineries process crude of
30 degrees API.
"There is no oil that we can't process," an official at
Sinopec, Asia's largest refiner, said, declining to be
identified as he is not authorised to talk to the media. "With
30 refineries, there will be some that can use Canadian crude."
China, eager to secure extra energy supplies to power its
rapidly growing economy, is already buying more Canadian crude.
Canadian crude exports to the Asian nation rose more than 60
percent this year after the arbitrage window opened on low
freight rates and deep spot discounts and a depressed West Texas
Intermediate marker. But that still makes up less than 0.3
percent of its total purchases.
The top three Chinese oil companies PetroChina, Sinopec and
China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) own equity stakes in
oil sands fields, while Sinopec is one of the backers of the
Northern Gateway project that would carry Canadian crude to the
west coast for loading on tankers.
OTHERS WARY
Regardless of how much crude Canada has to sell, other
Asian buyers in the Pacific -- South Korea and Japan -- may not
be so keen to take more because the crude has API gravity below
20, which makes it one of the heaviest, or of lowest quality.
"The refining capacity is being expanded and with more
supply issues, they can take the crude if it is at their
doorstep," said Kang Wu, senior advisor at FACTS Global Energy.
"But that's a big if."
The low quality means other Asian buyers will have to blend
with better crudes and reduce the sulphur content before
processing, cutting into profits from processing each barrel. Or
refiners have to build so-called secondary units that are
capable of producing cleaner-burning fuels from low quality oil.
"Upgrading means you have to add a new unit and you have to
retire some other units. That's a tough choice that involves
millions and billions of dollars of investment," Wu said.
"Asia is building refineries, so they need more crude. But
unfortunately everybody is doing the same thing, designing their
refineries based on light-medium crude or even heavy, although
not as heavy as Canadian," Wu said.
A South Korean refiner said he hadn't looked at the
economics of processing Canadian crude while another said
logistics and operations were major hurdles.
"It's not going to be a good replacement, compared with the
Middle East, because of operational issues," the official said.
It would also be difficult for Asian refiners to plan ahead
as they buy most of their crude two months forward while
Canadian grades are sold just one month before, he said.
"If trading houses bring it out to Asia, then we can start
talking," he said.
Even though Japan's JX Holdings holds a small stake in
Syncrude Canada, it generally doesn't make economic sense for
the company to bring the crude back to process, a company
spokesman said.
Apart from China, India is the only country that could
feasibly take large Canadian volumes as it has refineries
designed to process such crudes. But Asia's third-largest oil
consumer is an unlikely buyer because it has the vast Middle
Eastern oilfields just 7-11 days away by tanker, analysts said.
OPERATIONAL HURDLES
Even if Prime Minister Harper wants to increase sales to
Asia, supplies will be limited by infrastructure hurdles.
As the fastest-growing non-OPEC producer, Canada urgently
needs more pipeline and rail capacity, to expand a terminal at
Vancouver and add storage tanks to move more of the landlocked
oil to the west.
The existing Trans-Mountain pipeline linking Alberta to the
Pacific Coast for exports to Asia only has the capacity to
transport 300,000 bpd.
The pipeline's operator, Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP
, may expand its capacity by a few hundred thousand
barrels a day by 2015, while Enbridge Inc plans to
build a new multi-billion dollar Northern Gateway pipeline.
Canada will get the pipelines and ports in place,
much as Russia did by diverting Siberian crude to Asia, but it
may take at least 10 years before the facilities are fully up
and running, analysts said.
"Having a single export option leaves Canada in a weaker
commercial position than if it has a two-way flow of oil to both
the Atlantic Basin and Asia," said Lawrence Eagles, global head
of oil research at J.P. Morgan.
"There is clear federal support to provide broader market
access."
Until port facilities and rail networks are upgraded, sales
to China and other Asian nations may only remain a pipe dream.
"As an end user, I don't mind if more crude enters my
market, but logistics is a big issue," said the official at
Sinopec.
(Additional reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in TOKYO, Nidhi Verma
in NEW DELHI, Chen Aizhu in BEIJING and Jeffery Jones in
CALGARY; Editing by Manash Goswami and Clarence Fernandez)