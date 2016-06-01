* WCS for July last traded at $11.85/bbl discount to WTI * Syn for July last traded $2.25/bbl over WTI By Catherine Ngai NEW YORK, June 1 Canadian crude weakened on Wednesday, the first day of the new monthly trade cycle, as producers were working on resuming operations and ramping up while thousands of evacuees return Fort McMurray. The weakening comes even after news that Syncrude was set to cut June deliveries by nearly 85 percent for the month, indicating that the facility would take more time to increase output. Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for July delivery last traded at $2.25 a barrel over the West Texas Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy brokers. On Tuesday, it settled at a $3.65 a barrel premium. Western Canadian Select for July last traded at $11.85 a barrel discount to U.S. crude futures. It settled at $11.75 a barrel below U.S. crude futures on Tuesday. (Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Alan Crosby)