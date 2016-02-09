* March synthetic trades at $1.80/bbl above WTI
* March WCS trades at $13.70/bbl below WTI
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 8 Canadian synthetic crude
prices strengthened on Monday ahead of a major turnaround at one
of Suncor Energy's two oil sands upgraders in northern
Alberta, due to start towards the end of the first quarter.
Suncor is planning a major six to eight-week turnaround at
its U2 upgrader, which processes mined bitumen into
refinery-ready synthetic crude.
The company's two upgraders produce around 350,000 barrels
per day combined, and although the company has not specified the
production impact of the U2 turnaround, it is expected to take a
hefty chunk of synthetic crude supply off the market.
Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for March delivery
last traded at $1.80 per barrel above the West Texas
Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy brokers.
That compares with a settlement of 75 cents per barrel above
the benchmark on Friday.
Canada's oil sands plants have a busy spring maintenance
schedule ahead, meaning prices are likely to gain some support
over the next couple of months.
Last week, MEG Energy said it is bringing forward a
planned turnaround at its 80,000 bpd Christina Lake oil sands
project, tightening supply of heavy barrels.
Western Canada Select heavy blend crude for March delivery
last traded at $13.70 per barrel below WTI, narrowing from
Friday's settlement of $14.20 per barrel below the benchmark.
That put the outright price of Canadian heavy crude at
around $16 a barrel.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Bernard Orr)