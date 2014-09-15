By Nia Williams
| CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 15
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 15 Each winter for the
past four years, Canadian oil sands producers have watched in
dismay as local crude prices slumped.
Limited export pipeline capacity coupled with the end of the
U.S. summer driving season led to oil gluts in Alberta, sending
prices tumbling and depriving producers of billions in potential
revenues.
Not this year, predict industry players.
Revamped U.S. refineries are absorbing heavy Canadian crude
and new oil-rail terminals built by companies like Gibson Energy
Inc and Canexus Corp are loading trains to
deliver crude to markets across North America, and potentially
abroad, limiting the downturn and keeping prices buoyant
compared to the past seasons.
Thanks to the emergence of these "train pipes", the market
is "unlikely to get that deep of a squeeze on the deliverability
side," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD
Securities.
Shipping crude by rail can be up to twice as expensive as by
pipeline, roughly $14-$21 per barrel to the Gulf Coast. But just
a small volume of such shipments could help avoid the short-term
supply overhangs that have burdened the market for years.
In recent winters, the price of Western Canada Select (WCS)
heavy blend crude has fallen to fetch between $33 and $42 per
barrel less than the U.S. benchmark WTI crude, far cheaper than
the typical discount of around $20 per barrel during the rest of
the year.
With oil sands production at just under 2 million barrels
per day, each $1 increase in the discount equates to some $2
million a day in lost revenues for producers like Cenovus Energy
and Suncor Energy, and wipes billions of
dollars a year off Alberta government revenues.
After U.S. oil tumbled to its lowest prices in nearly two
years this month, a sudden slump in prices this winter would be
particularly unwelcome. At around $79 per barrel, the absolute
price in Canada is getting nearer the break-even cost for major
new developments.
Thus far, Canadian crude is holding up well around $13.50
per barrel under WTI, which fetched about $93 a barrel on
Monday. That was the narrowest differential since July 2013.
Some traders say WTI minus $20 per barrel is now a realistic
floor for discounts - with the dark days of minus $40 a thing of
the past.
A $20 discount would improve the economics of crude-by-rail.
In Calgary they say a rule of thumb is WCS should trade around
$15-$20 per barrel below WTI to be worth railing to the U.S.
Gulf Coast, where it competes with Maya, a Mexican blend of
similar quality.
"There may be periods of lower differentials in which rail
is less profitable than pipeline, but there are still benefits
to transportation by rail including new market development,"
said Cenovus spokeswoman Jessica Wilkinson.
WINTER WOES
Some of the factors behind the winter slump in Canadian
crude prices remain: North American refiners still shut down for
maintenance in the autumn, diminishing demand for crude. Road
construction also tends to ebb, limiting the need for asphalt, a
significant by-product of refining heavier oil sands crude.
Seasonal discounts are exacerbated by congestion on Canadian
export pipelines that can leave crude bottlenecked in Alberta,
sparking wild price swings. TransCanada's Keystone XL
pipeline, which was proposed more than five years ago to help
relieve congestion, has been repeatedly delayed by the Obama
Administration amid fierce environmental opposition.
Congestion can be worse during cold weather, which makes oil
sands bitumen even more viscous than usual and forces producers
to blend in a higher proportion per barrel of ultra-light oil
known as condensate so the bitumen can be shipped through
pipelines, according to traders. This means there are higher
volumes of diluted "dilbit" crude squeezing through an export
network already pumping flat out.
But several important factors have changed, including the
expansion of key North American refiners that have invested
billions of dollars in consuming more Canadian heavy crude.
This will be the first full winter for BP Plc's
revamped 405,000 bpd Whiting, Indiana, refinery, which has been
upgraded to process 80 percent Canadian heavy grades.
RAIL TO THE RESCUE
The larger factor is the emergence of the oil-by-rail
industry, with a host of operators building new terminals to
help mop up barrels that would otherwise be stranded in Alberta.
National Energy Board data shows Canada exported 163,000 bpd
of crude by rail in the second quarter of 2014, a 22 percent
rise on the same period a year earlier. That figure does not
include shipments to major refineries in eastern Canada.
The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers estimates
current rail loading capacity is much higher at around 800,000
bpd and could hit 1.4 million bpd in 2016.
Certainly, there is a risk that current firm prices will
pull back. Supply outages as a result of planned maintenance
currently taking place in the oil sands will come to an end, and
demand from linefills on Enbridge Inc's new Flanagan
South and reversed Line 9 pipeline is finite.
Jackie Forrest, analyst at ARC Financial, said if there are
no big outages on pipelines, WCS differentials should widen to
reflect the cost of rail transportation from Alberta to the Gulf
Coast. Right now they reflect the cost of moving a barrel by
pipeline.
Forrest said if differentials widen to reflect rail
economics WCS would trade around $15 per barrel below Maya, or
$20 per barrel below WTI.
"With more market options via new pipe connections and rail,
we expect large discounts to be less in number and duration than
compared to the past," she added.
(Editing by Jonathan Leff and Alden Bentley)