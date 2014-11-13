CALGARY, Alberta Nov 13 Canadian crude oil
imports have fallen by an average 5 percent a year since 2010
and look set to drop further as cheaper Western Canadian crude
displaces imports from overseas, the industry regulator, the
National Energy Board, said on Thursday.
In the first eight months of 2014, crude oil imports
averaged 634,000 barrel per day, compared with more than 800,000
barrels per day in 2010.
Canada has the world's third-largest crude reserves behind
Saudi Arabia and Venezuela, most of which are located in the oil
sands in northern Alberta. The country still imports crude oil,
however, because of limited transport infrastructure connecting
Eastern Canadian refineries with oilfields in Western Canada.
But shipping capacity is increasing as Enbridge Inc
expands its Mainline pipeline system and more crude is loaded
onto rail cars.
"With improvements to infrastructure and the recent
commissioning of rail offloading facilities at Eastern Canadian
refineries, the downward trend in oil imports is likely to
continue in the near future," the NEB said.
The closure of Shell Canada's Montreal East
refinery in Quebec, and Imperial Oil Ltd's refinery in
Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, has also reduced demand for imported
crude.
NEB data showed that the U.S. shale boom has resulted in
offshore crude imports being replaced by cheaper light grades
from North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Colorado.
In 2013 the United States displaced Algeria as the main
source of Canadian crude imports, and now accounts for nearly
half of all Canada's imports.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Peter Galloway)