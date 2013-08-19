* Sept WCS trades at $22.60/bbl below WTI
* Sept synthetic last at $3.00/bbl above WTI
CALGARY, Alberta Aug 19 Canadian heavy crude
prices weakened slightly on Monday, with traders citing position
adjustment on the last day of the market's August trading
window.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for September delivery
last traded at $22.60 per barrel below the West Texas
Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy brokers.
That compares with a settlement price of $22.15 per barrel
below the benchmark on Friday.
Earlier in the session WCS traded as low as $25.00 per
barrel below WTI. One Calgary-based trader said some players may
have believed the market was short heavy crude and tried to sell
into perceived demand.
"I guess they thought it was short and I guess they were
wrong," he said.
Monday is the last day of the nearly three-week-long period
beginning on the first of each month and lasting until pipeline
nominations are due, in which the majority of Canadian crude
trading takes place.
Market sources said pipeline nominations, the first since
Enbridge Inc changed how it calculates how much
shippers can nominate, are due 0700 MT on Tuesday.
Pipeline apportionment for September will be announced later
in the week. Some traders have warned the new rules could lead
to more rationing on the Enbridge export network, which may push
Canadian crude prices lower if oil gets bottlenecked in
Alberta.
Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for September
delivery traded at $3.00 per barrel above WTI, compared with a
settlement price of $3.50 per barrel above the benchmark on
Friday.
Synthetic crude prices have been supported in recent months
by tighter supply as a result of coker maintenance at Syncrude's
oil sands project in northern Alberta.