LONDON Nov 3 Canada's Quebec province could
start exporting crude from oil sands and also liquefied natural
gas to Asia and Europe from 2017-2018, as buyers search for
alternative suppliers to Russia, Quebec's energy minister said.
The standoff between Russia and the West over Ukraine has
increased Europe's quest for alternative suppliers of oil and
gas and Canada's exports to Europe have already started to pick
up in the last few months.
In September, oil sands giant Suncor exported its
first-ever cargo of Western Canadian crude to Europe, although
since then crude price differentials have narrowed and Suncor
said future shipments would depend on whether the economics were
favourable.
A recent EU decision to scrap a plan to label Canadian tar
sands oil as highly polluting has helped pave the way for more
Canadian exports to Europe.
Quebec hopes the development of new projects will allow it
to start exports of oils sands from 2017 and liquefied natural
gas (LNG) from 2018.
"People don't want to be stuck with the Russians any more.
So I think that there are some possibilities to export to
Europe," Quebec's minister of energy and natural resources
Pierre Arcand said in an interview on Monday.
KEY PROJECTS
Exports of oil sands will rely on regulatory approval of the
C$12 billion ($10.8 billion) Energy East project, an ambitious
plan that involves construction of the largest, longest and most
expensive pipeline ever proposed in the country.
TransCanada Corp's Energy East targets shipment of
oil sands crude from the west of the country to eastern
refineries in Quebec and Atlantic export ports.
Quebec will probably decide whether to support the project
in the fall of 2015, Arcand said.
"We are making our own study. First of all we have to make
sure that there is some economic benefit to it," Arcand said.
He also highlighted some environmental issues that need to
be dealt with and concerns that TransCanada is planning to
switch gas pipelines to ship oil.
"We want to make sure that we will have for the next few
years reasonable access to gas pipelines. So we have asked
Transcanada to build some extra pipelines for the gas," the
minister said.
Arcand, who is in charge of developing the natural resources
industry in the Plan Nord, an area in North Quebec roughly five
times as big as UK territory, also hopes to see LNG exports once
domestic gas demand is satisfied.
GNL Quebec, a company backing a C$7 billion ($6.23 billion)
liquefied natural gas facility in Quebec, said last week that it
has asked Canada's energy regulator for permission to export as
much as 11 million tonnes of LNG per year from a proposed
liquefaction plant in Saguenay, Quebec.
"If we have enough LNG then we can export that anywhere
where is needed. I know that some countries have shown some
interest."
(Additional reporting by Nia Williams and Dmitry Zhdannikov;
Editing by Michael Urquhart)