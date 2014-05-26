CALGARY, Alberta May 26 Canadian exports of
crude oil by rail hit a record high of 160,000 barrels per day
in the first quarter of 2014, Canada's National Energy Board
says, a more than 50 percent rise from the same period a year
earlier.
Canada shipped 160,164 bpd out of the country by rail
between January and March, a sharp rise from the first quarter
of 2013, when it exported 105,632 bpd, the NEB said on Friday.
The first-quarter figure was a 7 percent increase from the final
quarter of 2013, when 149,479 bpd were exported by rail.
The crude-by-rail boom in Canada has been gathering pace
over the past two years as producers seek alternatives to
congested export pipelines that can leave crude bottlenecked in
the oil-rich province of Alberta and weigh on prices.
Midstream companies such as Gibson Energy Inc and
some major Alberta oil sands producers such as Imperial Oil
are rushing to build new unit train terminals that can
load more than 100 cars or up to 70,000 barrels of crude in one
go.
Canada, which has the world's third-largest crude reserves
after Saudi Arabia and Venezuela, exports around 2.6 million bpd
in total.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Peter Galloway)