CALGARY, Alberta Jan 6 The outright price of benchmark Canadian heavy crude dropped below $20 a barrel on Wednesday, its lowest level in at least a decade, as global crude prices plunged on geopolitical concerns and rising U.S. product stocks.

Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy blend crude for February delivery last traded at a discount of around $14.05 per barrel to U.S. crude, which slid more than 5 percent on the day to as low as $33.98.

That put the absolute price of the Canadian oil sands benchmark blend at around $19.93 a barrel, a level at which most producers cannot cover the cost of production, blending and transportation. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese)