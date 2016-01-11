* C$ hits 12-year low of C$1.4245, or 70.20 U.S. cents
* Exporters waiting for move to C$1.40 now see deeper losses
* Dealers say risk-averse importers locking in hedges
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, Jan 11 Canadian exporters are holding
off using their earnings to buy Canadian dollars or lock in
hedges as the currency hits 12-year lows, betting it can weaken
even further, foreign exchange dealers say.
The Canadian currency has plunged about 36 percent against
the U.S. dollar since November 2007, hitting a low of C$1.4245,
or 70.20 U.S. cents, on Monday. Most of that move has come since
mid-2014, when the price of crude oil, one of Canada's major
exports, began its sharp sell-off.
In a sign of deteriorating sentiment, dealers say exporters
who were waiting for the currency to cross C$1.40 now sense
additional weakness is in store, given uncertainty about China,
even lower crude oil and financial market volatility.
"Greed breeds inaction," said Michael Goshko, corporate risk
manager at Western Union Business Solutions.
The speed of the move has "pushed corporate Canada to the
sidelines," said Brad Schruder, director of foreign exchange at
BMO Capital Markets.
Resource sector clients have scaled back hedging -- bets to
reduce their exposure -- as the weaker Canadian dollar offsets
the reduced value of the commodities they produce, according to
George Davis, chief technical strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
Davis expects a move to between C$1.42 and C$1.45 to
encourage more exporters to hedge.
But dealers warn that a near-term reversal in the currency
could be followed by a burst of buying. Davis said a recovery
toward C$1.3450 may spur a rush of orders from exporters who
fear that the weakest levels have been missed.
Western Union's Goshko also cautioned that exporters were
taking a risk by holding off hedging.
"Can you imagine waking up one morning to discover the news
that the Saudis do care about the price of crude oil?" he said.
Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar's move has increased the cost
of imported products, squeezing margins for retailers.
Importers that have hedges rolling off from last year are
replacing them at a much lower rate on concerns the Canadian
dollar could weaken further, according to Don Mikolich,
executive director, foreign exchange sales at CIBC Capital
Markets.
Some under-hedged companies have been scrambling "to protect
margins from possible higher prices," said Goshko, adding that
others have been hanging on for a stronger Canadian dollar.
For many importers, it's a case of seeing whether they can
still be profitable at these levels for the currency, according
to Darren Richardson, senior corporate dealer at CanadianForex.
