OTTAWA Jan 28 Canada has stopped its electronic
spy agency from sharing some data with key international allies
after discovering the information mistakenly contained personal
details about Canadians, government officials said on Thursday.
Ottawa acted after learning that the Communications Security
Establishment (CSE) agency had failed to properly disguise
metadata - the numbers and time stamps of phone calls but not
their content - before passing it on to their international
partners.
"CSE will not resume sharing this information with our
partners until I am fully satisfied the effective systems and
measures are in place," Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said in a
statement.
Sajjan, who has overall responsibility for the agency, did
not say when Canada had stopped sharing the data in question.
Canada is part of the Five Eyes intelligence sharing
network, along with the United States, Britain, Australia and
New Zealand. CSE, like the U.S. National Security Agency,
monitors electronic communication and helps protect national
computer networks.
While the agency is not allowed to specifically target
Canadians or Canadian corporations, it can scoop up data about
Canadians while focusing on other targets.
Sajjan, blaming technical deficiencies at CSE for the
problems, said the metadata that Canada shared did not contain
names or enough information to identify individuals and added:
"The privacy impact was low."
He made the announcement shortly after an official watchdog
that monitors CSE revealed the metadata problem. The watchdog
said CSE officials themselves had realised they were not doing
enough to disguise the information they shared.
An NSA program to vacuum up Americans' call data was exposed
publicly by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden in 2013 and
prompted questions about the CSE's practices.
