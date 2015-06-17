OTTAWA, June 17 Several Canadian government
websites were taken down in a cyber attack on Wednesday, the
government said, with the hacking group Anonymous taking
responsibility in what it said was retaliation for a new
anti-terrorism law passed by Canada's parliament.
The general website for government services, canada.ca, as
well as the site of Canada's spy agency, the Canadian Security
Intelligence Service, were among those affected.
Tony Clement, the cabinet minister responsible for the
Treasury Board, confirmed on his Twitter account that government
websites had been cyber attacked.
Shared Services Canada, the agency responsible for the
government's information technology infrastructure, did not
respond immediately to a request for comment.
In a video posted on YouTube, the informal online activist
group known as Anonymous said it was responsible for the attack.
The video said the anti-terrorism law, recently passed by the
Canadian Senate, violated human rights and targeted people who
disagree with the government.
(Reporting By Mike De Souza; Editing by Peter Galloway)