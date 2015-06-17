(Adds details about assets affected, public safety minister)
OTTAWA, June 17 Several Canadian government
websites and servers were taken down in a cyber attack on
Wednesday, the government said, with the hacking group Anonymous
taking responsibility in what it said was retaliation for a new
anti-terrorism law passed by Canada's lawmakers.
The general website for government services, canada.ca, as
well as the site of Canada's spy agency, the Canadian Security
Intelligence Service (CSIS), were among those affected.
Tony Clement, the cabinet minister responsible for the
Treasury Board, confirmed on his Twitter account the cyber
attacks on government websites. The government said the attack
also affected email, Internet access and information technology
assets, but that it was working to restore the services.
In a video posted on YouTube, the informal online activist
group known as Anonymous said the anti-terrorism law, recently
passed by the Canadian Senate, violated human rights and
targeted people who disagree with the government.
Bill C-51, or the Anti-terrorism Act, 2015, would broaden
the mandate of CSIS, giving the agency new powers to disrupt
perceived security threats. The legislation, once enacted by the
government, would also make it easier for federal agencies to
increase surveillance and share information about individuals.
Public Safety Minister Steven Blaney denounced the cyber
attacks, telling reporters that there were many other democratic
ways for Canadians to express their views. He also said the
government was implementing efforts to improve its cyber
security.
(Reporting By Mike De Souza; Editing by Peter Galloway and Alan
Crosby)