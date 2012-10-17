* To spend C$155 mln more to combat hackers, cyber espionage
* U.S. warnings, recent hacking attempts play into decision
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, Oct 17 Canada said on Wednesday it will
beef up spending on defenses against Internet hackers as it
grapples with reports of Chinese hacking of Canadian companies
and a U.S. warning of the risks of Chinese cyber espionage.
The Conservative government will spend an additional C$155
million ($158 million) over five years on strengthening its
response center for dealing with cyber threats in the private
sector as well as boosting the security of the government's own
communications, Public Safety Minister Vic Toews said.
The announcement came less than a month after Toews'
department acknowledged a pair of cyber attacks on a Canadian
energy company and on a manufacturer of software used by energy
firms. The government declined to comment on reports that
suggested a Chinese connection.
A U.S. congressional report last week warned of the risks of
doing business with Chinese telecom equipment makers Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp
because of possible Chinese cyber espionage.
"Keeping our cyber networks and infrastructure secure and
resilient is one of the most challenging issues facing our
government, our citizens and our allies," Toews told a news
conference at a technical college in Ottawa.
"I can assure you that our government is fully engaged in
meeting and overcoming this challenge."
Declining to name China or any company, Toews said his
announcement was partly in response to concerns that have been
raised, but also part of a broader strategy laid out two years
ago to try to make Canada's cyber infrastructure safe.
The focus on China has come at an awkward time for Chinese
state-owned CNOOC Ltd, whose $15.1 billion bid to buy
Canadian oil producer Nexen Inc needs Canadian
government approval.
Toews said strengthening the provisions of Investment Canada
Act, which governs foreign takeovers of Canada companies, may be
a possibility.
"This is a constant struggle because of the nature of
technology and how quickly technology is evolving, so we are
certainly looking at all possibilities when we look to further
buttress our secure mechanisms," he said.
He said all industrialized nations must face the dangers
posed by hackers.
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta warned last week of the
potential of a "cyber Pearl Harbor," in which cyber attacks
would be launched on critical or military infrastructure,
possibly in combination with a physical attack.
"I don't know if he has overstated it," Toews said of
Panetta's comments, "but certainly there is a risk to cyber
security. Cyber security is something that every developed
nation has to be worried about given the nature of technology
and the rapid change of technology."
Toews refused to confirm that Huawei will be excluded from
taking part in building a new secure network for government
communications, saying that at this time there was nothing to
announce in that respect.
A spokesman for Prime Minister Stephen Harper said last week
that the government had invoked a national security exception
that allows it to prevent risky companies from participating in
the building of the secure government network, and he said he
would leave it to reporters to judge if Huawei should be allowed
to take part.
The new government funding announced on Wednesday is on top
of a previous allocation of C$90 million over five years.