boosting production of concentrated milk proteins for use in
cheese-making, and reducing imports from the United States, even
as international rivals complain the industry operates unfairly.
Saputo Inc increased production of the proteins
this year, while Gay Lea Foods Cooperative is planning a major
investment to produce them.
The catalyst is a pricing agreement struck in July that
allows Canadian processors to buy milk ingredients from farmers
at the lowest of international prices, making it economical to
domestically produce milk proteins instead of importing them.
Industry groups in the United States, New Zealand, Australia and
Europe say it unfairly undercuts their exports and violates
World Trade Organization competition rules.
The agreement between Canada's dairy farmers and processors
does not fully take effect until provincial farmer groups ratify
it by February, but a "temporary program" is already in effect,
said Lino Saputo Jr, chief executive of Saputo.
"There still will be some solids that are imported, but I
would say there would be a shift of volume now to Canadian
solids because of the new class price," Saputo Jr said in an
interview on Friday, using another term for milk proteins.
"We're already shifting over to (using) Canadian solids."
The Montreal-based dairy imports milk derivatives from the
United States, Australia and Argentina.
Canada's supply management system tightly controls dairy
prices and production, and Ottawa levies steep tariffs to limit
imports.
Gay Lea Foods is also preparing to boost milk protein
output. It will soon announce construction of a milk drying
plant in Ontario, said Chief Executive Michael Barrett.
The pricing agreement, similar to one already in place in
Ontario, is critical to that investment, he said.
"Processors won't make investments in $100-million plants
without any sort of a guarantee of a return," he said.
U.S. exports of milk proteins to Canada have dropped this
year, due to the Ontario pricing system, said Jaime Castaneda,
senior vice-president at the U.S. National Milk Producers
Federation.
"We strongly oppose any new special class that will be
detrimental to the USA," he said. "We will challenge such a new
program and believe (it) wouldn't be in place for too many
years."
Agropur, another Canadian dairy co-operative, stopped
importing U.S. proteins earlier this year.
"We need to find a way in Canada to produce dairy
ingredients," said senior vice-president Dominique Benoit,
declining to comment on specific production plans.
