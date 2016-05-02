WINNIPEG, Manitoba May 2 The Canadian government said on Monday that it would compensate the country's dairy farmers for the increased European imports that would be allowed under a pending free trade deal.

The previous Conservative government, which the Liberals defeated in October, had promised before the last election to compensate dairy, poultry and egg farmers a total of C$4.3 billion (US$3.43 billion) over 15 years for losses under the European Union trade deal as well as Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

($1 = 1.2539 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)