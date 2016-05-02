(Adds timing of talks, background on trade deal)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba May 2 The Canadian
government said on Monday it would compensate the country's
dairy farmers for increased European imports allowed under a
pending free trade deal.
The government will meet with the dairy industry within the
next 30 days to discuss compensation, said Agriculture Minister
Lawrence MacAulay and International Trade Minister Chrystia
Freeland in a joint statement. Talks will include help for
farmers and processors, they said.
The previous Conservative government, which the Liberals
defeated in October, had promised before the last election to
compensate dairy, poultry and egg farmers a total of C$4.3
billion (US$3.43 billion) over 15 years for losses under the
European Union trade deal as well as the Trans-Pacific
Partnership (TPP).
The Liberal promise of compensation does not include TPP,
however, because it is less certain the deal will be completed.
Under Canada's free trade deal with the European Union,
which the affected countries have not yet ratified, European
dairies would receive tariff-free access for an additional
17,700 tonnes of cheese, representing about 2 percent of
Canadian cheese consumption and more than doubling their current
allotment, according to Dairy Farmers of Canada.
The trade deal could take effect in 2017.
Canada's dairy industry operates under a system of supply,
price and import controls, sheltering farmers from drops in
global prices.
Canada's dairy industry has long enjoyed outsized influence
with politicians of all stripes, because of vigorous lobbying
and its concentration in the three most populous provinces of
Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia.
($1 = 1.2539 Canadian dollars)
