TORONTO Oct 2 The value of Canadian mergers and
acquisitions more than doubled to $149.8 billion in the first
nine months of 2014, fueled by robust deal activity in the
energy sector, according to figures released by Thomson Reuters
on Thursday.
Royal Bank of Canada's RBC Capital Markets led the
pack advising for M&A deals as well as debt issuance, the
Thomson Reuters league tables data showed. The investment
banking arm of Canada's biggest bank was involved in 41 M&A
deals valued at $43.6 billion. Barclays Plc finished
second and JPMorgan Chase & Co was third.
Rising levels of production, a weak Canadian dollar and
strong earnings have driven growth in the oil and gas industry.
Encana Corp was among the most acquisitive Canadian
companies this year, with highlights including its plans to
purchase Athlon Energy Inc for $5.93 billion and its
$3.1 billion acquisition of some of the U.S. shale assets of
Freeport-McMoran Inc.
The biggest deal so far is Burger King Worldwide Inc's
planned purchase of Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons
Inc for C$12.64 billion ($11.53 billion), a move that
would create the world's third-largest fast-food restaurant
group.
Debt issuance, which was also led by RBC, reached C$127.6
billion in the nine-month period, little changed from the
previous year. TD Securities and CIBC World Markets rounded out
the top three.
Scotiabank was the top investment bank advising equity
deals, followed by RBC and BMO Capital Markets. The total value
of equity issues was C$33.2 billion, up nearly 54 percent from
the same period last year. Scotiabank advised equity deals worth
C$5.4 billion.
(1 Canadian dollar = 0.8954 US dollar)
(Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by David Gregorio)