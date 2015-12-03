By Fergal Smith
| TORONTO
TORONTO Dec 3 Canada's auction of real return
bonds on Thursday was well received, pricing two to three basis
points better than where the bonds were trading prior to the
auction, market players said.
It was a "strong auction," said Mark Chandler, head of
Canadian fixed income and currency strategy at RBC Capital
Markets.
The C$700 million ($524.62 million) auction was a reopening
of the Canadian government's 1.25 percent real return bond,
maturing December 1, 2047. It produced a 0.745 percent allotment
yield.
The auction's bid-to-cover ratio dipped to 2.34 from 2.68 at
the previous real return bond auction on September 2, but for an
increased issue amount versus C$400 mln in September.
The inflation breakeven widened 7 basis points from
Wednesday to 158.7 basis points. But this was mostly in reaction
to the jump in nominal bond yields, according to Chandler, after
the European Central Bank disappointed some investors.
Inflation breakevens reflect the spread between yields on
nominal bonds and yields on real return bonds. A wider breakeven
implies increased inflation risk.
Nonetheless, the breakeven is "still relatively low,"
according to Chandler.
It has narrowed from 2 percent in the spring of 2014.
($1 = 1.3343 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Gregorio)