* Government plans "comprehensive" public update
* Report is latest problem for troubled F-35 program
* Alternatives include fighter jet made by Boeing
OTTAWA, Dec 6 The Canadian government said on
Thursday it was reviewing an independent report on the cost of
the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, but denied that it had
decided to cancel its planned purchase of 65 of the Lockheed
Martin Corp warplanes.
The CTV network reported earlier that the cost of Canada's
planned F-35 purchase was set to soar in cost and the government
would start looking at alternative planes.
The media report was the latest embarrassment over the F-35
for the Conservative government, which announced in July 2010 it
would buy 65 of the Joint Strike Fighters for C$9 billion.
Ottawa consistently brushed off critics who said the figure
was too low, but had to launch a formal review of the project in
April after a spending watchdog said the initial decision to buy
the jets had been based on bad data from officials who
deliberately downplayed the costs and risks.
CTV, citing unnamed sources, said the government would next
week release an independent study showing the cost of buying and
maintaining the jets was in fact around C$40 billion ($40.4
billion), much higher than the initial estimate of C$25 billion
for purchase and maintenance.
The television network did not say what time period the C$40
billion covered. The C$25 billion estimate was for 20 years.
Andrew MacDougall, spokesman for Prime Minister Stephen
Harper, said the government was reviewing the report prepared by
the accounting firm KPMG, but that reports indicating the
government had decided to cancel its F-35 buy were false.
He said the government planned a "comprehensive public
update" before the House of Commons takes a Christmas break at
the end of next week.
"We are committed to completing the seven-point plan and
moving forward with our comprehensive, transparent approach to
replacing Canada's aging CF-18 aircraft." MacDougall told
Reuters.
CTV said Ottawa would launch a new review of how best to
replace its aging fleet of CF-18 fighters, which will be retired
in 2020, and could remove a requirement for the new jets to have
stealth capability. Possible alternatives include Boeing Co's
F-18 Super Hornet.
The $396 billion F-35 program, the largest in Pentagon
history, is already late and well over budget.
The Canadian Defense Ministry did not hold an open
competition to replace the CF-18s, saying the F-35 was the only
plane that could meet all of Canada's requirements.
In April, Ottawa responded to the spending watchdog's
criticism by stripping the Defense Ministry of responsibility
for buying new jets and handing it to the Public Works Ministry.
No one in the office of Public Works Minister Rona Ambrose
was immediately available for comment.
Lockheed is developing three variants for the U.S. military
and eight partner nations: Britain, Canada, Italy, Turkey,
Australia, Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands.
Neither Lockheed nor the Pentagon's F-35 program office had
any immediate comment on the Canadian media reports.