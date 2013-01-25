Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Jan 25 Canada said on Friday it was reaching out to five aircraft manufacturers as part of a drawn-out and troubled bid to replace the country's aging fleet of CF-18 jets.
Canada announced in 2010 it would buy Lockheed-Martin Corp's F-35, but later reversed course, amid soaring cost estimates.
Ottawa has set aside C$9 billion ($8.9 billion) to buy the jets.
The public works ministry, confirming earlier leaks from senior government officials, said in a statement on Friday that Ottawa would talk to Lockheed Martin and four other firms:
* Boeing Co, which makes the F-18 Super Hornet
* EADS, which makes the Eurofighter
* Saab AB, which makes the Gripen
* Dassault Aviation, which makes the Rafale
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.