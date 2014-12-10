OTTAWA Dec 10 Canada will stay part of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program while a decision is being made on whether actually to buy the plane, made by Lockheed Martin Corp , the government said on Wednesday.

In a report on Canada's plans to buy a replacement for its aging CF-18 fighters, made by Boeing Co, it slightly increased the cost of buying a fleet of F-35 jets to C$45.8 billion ($39.8 billion) from a 2013 estimate of C$45.7 billion.

($1=$1.15 Canadian) (Reporting by Randall Palmer, David Ljunggren and Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)