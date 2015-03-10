OTTAWA, March 10 Canadian National Railway Co should explain its recent oil-by-rail accidents before the House of Commons transport committee, Transport Minister Lisa Raitt said on Tuesday.

Raitt, testifying before the committee herself about her department's spending plans, called on the committee to summon CN Rail to discuss the accidents. A derailment in northern Ontario on Saturday was the railroad's third in less than a month. (Reporting by Mike De Souza and Randall Palmer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)