(New throughout, adds news on being close to U.S.-Canadian
standards)
OTTAWA, March 10 Canada and the United States
are "very close" to announcing stronger new oil tanker railcar
standards, intended to limit disastrous fires and pollution when
oil trains derail, Canadian Transport Minister Lisa Raitt said
on Tuesday.
A spate of fiery accidents in the oil-by-rail industry has
resulted in intense pressure on both governments. More oil is
being shipped by rail due to burgeoning output in North America
and a shortage of pipeline capacity.
"We've been working really diligently with the U.S. ... in
terms of trying to get to the new tank safety standard, and I
think we're really close to announcing what that looks like,"
Raitt told reporters after parliamentary testimony.
Canada had implemented its own temporary new standard,
called CPC-1232, requiring a thicker tank, top-fitting
protection and a pressure-relief system. The new binational
regulations are expected to go further.
The cars involved in the most recent Canadian accident in
northern Ontario on Saturday were CPC-1232s. Raitt said nine of
them ruptured despite the stricter rules.
It was the third oil derailment by Canadian National Railway
Co in the last month, and Raitt
recommended that the House of Commons transport committee summon
the company to explain its recent accidents.
"So what is going on up there? They are giving us answers,
they're talking to Transport Canada, but I think it makes sense
for the Parliament of Canada to have the opportunity to ask them
the same things," Raitt said.
(Reporting by Mike De Souza and Randall Palmer; Editing by
Steve Orlofsky and David Gregorio)