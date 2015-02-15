TORONTO Feb 15 Investigators from Canada's safety watchdog have been sent to the site of a Canadian National Railway crude oil train derailment and fire in northern Ontario, the agency said on Sunday.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said the derailment occurred about 80 km south of Timmins, Ontario. There were no immediate reports of injuries. (Reporting by Amran Abocar; Editing by Mark Heinrich)