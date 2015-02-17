(Adds details on the update of site cleanup)
By Scott Haggett
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 17 Canadian National
Railway Co said on Tuesday it has nearly completed
repairs on a stretch of its mainline track in northern Ontario
after a crude train derailed on the weekend, spilling oil and
causing several of the cars to burn.
The company said in a notice that the site, about 80
kilometers (50 miles) south of Timmins, Ontario, is expected to
be cleared by 10 p.m. local time. It did not say if the line,
which runs between Montreal and Winnipeg, Manitoba, would
immediately re-open once the clean up was complete.
Late on Saturday night, 29 cars carrying Alberta oil sands
crude to eastern Ontario derailed from the track and seven
caught fire, blocking traffic on the company's main cross-Canada
line.
The company, working with regulators, has allowed fires at
the site to burn themselves out while the spilled oil has been
contained.
"Today crews are working to remove the final few derailed
cars from the right of way and proceed with repairs to the
track," Patrick Waldron, a spokesman for the company, said in an
email. "Due to the bitter cold conditions and isolated location,
safety and firefighting experts have allowed the remaining
controlled fire at the core of the derailment to burn."
The company said the cars were the CPC 1232 tanker cars,
supposed to be a safer model than the older DOT-111 crude
tankers that derailed and burned in downtown Lac Megantic,
Quebec, in July, 2013, killing 47 people.
A derailment on Monday on a CSX Corp rail line in
West Virginia that caused 20 cars to catch on fire also involved
CPC 1232 tankers rather than the older version that was
criticized as prone to puncture.
The cause of the northern Ontario derailment remains under
investigation by Canada's Transportation Safety Board.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Bernard Orr)