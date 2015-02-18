CALGARY, Alberta Feb 18 Canadian National
Railway Co said on Wednesday its shipping customers
should expect delays as traffic on its mainline returns to
normal after a weekend derailment of a train carrying crude oil.
The derailment site 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of
Timmins, Ontario, was cleared at 10:30 p.m. local time on
Tuesday. The accident blocked traffic on the railways's main
east-west track between Montreal and Winnipeg, Manitoba, the
company said in a notice to customers.
Late Saturday night, 29 cars carrying Alberta oil sands
crude to eastern Ontario derailed and seven caught fire.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)