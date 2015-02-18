(Adds details and comment beginning in third paragraph)
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 18 Canadian National
Railway Co said on Wednesday its shipping customers
should expect delays as traffic on its mainline returns to
normal after a weekend derailment of a train carrying crude oil.
The derailment site 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of
Timmins, Ontario, was cleared at 10:30 p.m. local time on
Tuesday. The accident blocked traffic on the railway's main
east-west track between Montreal and Winnipeg, Manitoba, the
company said.
Late Saturday night, 29 cars carrying Alberta oil sands
crude to eastern Ontario derailed and seven caught fire. Two of
the cars were still burning. Patrick Waldron, a CN spokesman,
said the fire was under control and the cars are a safe distance
from the tracks.
"Trains have resumed running through the derailment area at
a reduced speed due to the ongoing clean-up work at the site,"
he said in an email.
Waldron said he "cannot characterize or speculate on a
timeline ... for when traffic would return to normal at the site
or for the company's system overall."
The company is working with regulators to complete the
remediation work at the remote site.
CN Rail said the derailed cars were CPC 1232 tanker cars,
which are supposed to be safer than the older DOT-111 crude
tankers that derailed and burned in downtown Lac Megantic,
Quebec, in July, 2013, killing 47 people.
The older DOT-111 cars have been criticized for being prone
to puncture in accidents.
A derailment on Monday of a CSX Corp oil train in
West Virginia that caused 20 cars to catch fire also involved
CPC 1232 tankers rather than the older version.
